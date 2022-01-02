Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Zap has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $4.22 million and $19,154.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00045922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005283 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

