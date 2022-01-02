ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Tops $12.43 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $272,136.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.53 or 0.08035217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,929.14 or 0.99823439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007435 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 91,130,904 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.