Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Zovio has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zovio by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

