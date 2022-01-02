Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $49.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.83.
ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
Zymeworks stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $763.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.89. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3,032.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $2,193,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.
Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.