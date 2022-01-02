Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $49.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Zymeworks stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $763.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.89. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3,032.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $2,193,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

