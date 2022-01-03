$0.07 EPS Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. American Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

AMSWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. American Software has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $875.47 million, a PE ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 125.72%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in American Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the second quarter worth $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the second quarter worth $2,075,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

