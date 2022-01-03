-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diginex.

Get Diginex alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQOS. Fundamental Research set a $18.41 target price on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Diginex by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Diginex by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diginex by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Diginex in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diginex by 1,027.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86. Diginex has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diginex (EQOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.