$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

JNPR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $35.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

