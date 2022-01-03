$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.66. 15,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.59. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

