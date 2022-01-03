$104.02 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will announce sales of $104.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.60 million. Quantum posted sales of $98.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $394.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $432.46 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $440.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 140,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum by 73.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quantum by 22.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Quantum by 35.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.21. Quantum has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

