$12.39 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post $12.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.40 million to $13.81 million. Merus posted sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $46.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Merus by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Merus during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Merus by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merus by 36.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. 269,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,068. Merus has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

