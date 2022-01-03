$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $130,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celsion.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
Shares of CLSN stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.60. 779,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,222. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.91. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.48.
About Celsion
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
