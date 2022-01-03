$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $130,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsion by 36.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 555,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 17,570.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,931,202 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSN stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.60. 779,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,222. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.91. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

