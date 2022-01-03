13,647 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter worth $643,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.