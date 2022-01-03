$14.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post sales of $14.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.83 billion. Accenture reported sales of $12.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $59.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 billion to $60.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.31 billion to $68.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.43.

NYSE ACN opened at $414.55 on Monday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.80 and its 200-day moving average is $341.21.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

