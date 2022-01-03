15,228 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 527.32%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.