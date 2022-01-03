15,519 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,519 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $186.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.97 and a 200 day moving average of $161.45. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

