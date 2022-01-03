182,380 Shares in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Acquired by Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000. Dingdong (Cayman) makes up 0.3% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned about 0.08% of Dingdong (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.97. 1,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Dingdong (Cayman) Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

