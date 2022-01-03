18,901 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $81.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

