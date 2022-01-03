1,907 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,907 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY opened at $236.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.02. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.16.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

