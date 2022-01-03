$198.00 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to announce sales of $198.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $197.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $762.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $762.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $822.55 million, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $827.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $45.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.45.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

