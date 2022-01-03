198,687 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 198,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJUL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 76,489 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJUL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,617. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87.

