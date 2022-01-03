$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.10 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TFI International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International stock opened at $112.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a one year low of $50.62 and a one year high of $120.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

