$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 414,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,561,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $717,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 58.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,837. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.17. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

