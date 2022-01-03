$2.64 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report $2.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,288. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $482.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

