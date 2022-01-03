-$2.72 EPS Expected for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) will post earnings per share of ($2.72) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services posted earnings of ($3.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($12.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.92) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.56) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, insider Max Bouthillette sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $46,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $26,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,439 shares of company stock valued at $95,186. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 99,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 135.5% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

