$21.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post sales of $21.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.75 billion and the lowest is $20.68 billion. Humana reported sales of $19.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $92.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.90 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $7,044,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.19. 11,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,816. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

