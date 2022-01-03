235,587 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 235,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,894,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.24% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $9,895,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $30,298,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $246,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $7,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2,100.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

