2,808,752 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,808,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 10.44% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMXC. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

