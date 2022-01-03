2,963 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,963 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $114.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.