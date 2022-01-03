2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Financial Contrast

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 2U and Definitive Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 2 7 0 2.78 Definitive Healthcare 0 7 4 0 2.36

2U presently has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 120.48%. Definitive Healthcare has a consensus target price of $44.80, indicating a potential upside of 63.92%. Given 2U’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Definitive Healthcare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 2U and Definitive Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $774.53 million 1.95 -$216.48 million ($2.23) -9.00 Definitive Healthcare $118.32 million N/A -$51.16 million N/A N/A

Definitive Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Definitive Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -18.00% -14.21% -7.22% Definitive Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

