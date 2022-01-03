$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.15 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.89.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $557,951,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY stock traded down $14.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $692.08. 6,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $657.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.63. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

