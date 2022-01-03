$3.47 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post sales of $3.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 million and the highest is $3.75 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $1.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $14.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 million to $16.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,707. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

