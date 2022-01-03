$3.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will announce $3.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.40 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $13.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,184,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $2,739,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $414,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.33 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

