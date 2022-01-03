33,315 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after acquiring an additional 138,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE THG opened at $131.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.07. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

