$34.24 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to post sales of $34.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.48 million and the lowest is $34.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $140.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.24 million to $140.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,341. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 58,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

