$35.48 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce $35.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

HMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 176,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,706. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $150.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.