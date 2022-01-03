3,900 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Snap by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Snap by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,123,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361 over the last three months.

SNAP stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.