$405.37 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report $405.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.42 million. Seagen posted sales of $601.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

SGEN stock opened at $154.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.22. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $199.00.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,460 shares of company stock worth $76,264,352 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.