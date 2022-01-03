$468.13 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report $468.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.90 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $416.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $80.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

