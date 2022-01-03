483,922 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 483,922 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,000. Huntington Bancshares makes up 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 71,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 86.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 506,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 234,598 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

HBAN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 103,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,327,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

