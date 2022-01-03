487,829 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 487,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,984,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $71.82 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55.

