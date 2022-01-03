5,300 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

WSM stock opened at $169.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.22 and its 200 day moving average is $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.75 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

