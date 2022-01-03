$537.00 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report $537.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $533.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $541.00 million. MSCI posted sales of $443.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.29.

MSCI stock traded down $18.88 on Friday, hitting $593.81. 8,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,277. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.23. MSCI has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

