5,424 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $3,231,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,597,286 shares of company stock worth $2,143,284,464. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $148.90 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion and a PE ratio of -41.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

