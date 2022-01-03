$59.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report sales of $59.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.80 million and the highest is $61.50 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $55.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $235.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $237.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $236.27 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $239.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.