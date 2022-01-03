$6.12 Million in Sales Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to report sales of $6.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.13 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNGX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ TNGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,270. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.58. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

