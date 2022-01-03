$61.33 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post $61.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $62.00 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $48.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $239.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $241.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $254.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $264.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $783.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

