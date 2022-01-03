6,161 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 605,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,071,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 131.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $84.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

