$66.17 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report $66.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $69.23 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $46.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $255.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.80 million to $258.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $288.82 million, with estimates ranging from $284.21 million to $292.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.39. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

