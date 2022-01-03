6,770 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Acquired by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $284,547.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $969,741. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.87. 857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average is $149.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

