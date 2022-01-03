8,100 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 51.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,180 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth $200,538,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in UiPath by 18.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $2,259,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $1,182,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,851 shares of company stock worth $27,746,214 over the last ninety days.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

